Source: EMSC

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was registered by the Croatian Seismology Service 10 kilometres east of Beli Manastir at 06:12 on Thursday.

The magnitude of the quake near the eastern Croatian town was 3.4 on the Richter scale and the intensity in its epicentre was IV-V on the EMS scale, the Croatian Seismology Service said.