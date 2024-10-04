Death toll from floods in Bosnia rises to 19; Croatia sends aid

Podijeli :

Floods and landslides in Jablanica in central Bosnia and Herzegovina killed sixteen people on Thursday night, while three people drowned in Fojnica, bringing the total death toll to 19. It is feared that the death toll could be much higher.

“So far it has been established that 16 people have been killed,” the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Interior Ministry said of the victims whose bodies were found in Jablanica.

Rescue teams are still searching for several dozen missing people and it is feared that the death toll could be much higher.

Declaration of a state of emergency

Numerous houses have been destroyed, as have roads, bridges and even a railway line. Efforts are being made to provide shelter for the homeless.

Traffic between Mostar and Jablanica has been suspended and the landslides at the northern entrances to Jablanica are being cleared and the victims evacuated to Sarajevo.

A delegation from the government of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton is on its way to Jablanica and the authorities of the BiH Federal Unit have declared a state of emergency.

In Fojnica, central Bosnia, the body of a drowned woman was recovered and subsequently two more deaths were confirmed.

The Croatian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ivan Sabolic, visited the flooded areas of Kiseljak and Kresevo and expressed his solidarity and support for the victims.

The President of the Serbian entity Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, has granted financial support totalling 125,000 euros from the entity’s budget to the five municipalities in central Bosnia affected by the floods.

Numerous campaigns have been launched in Bosnia and Herzegovina to help the communities affected by the floods.

Croatia offers Bosnia and Herzegovina help after the flood disaster

Croatia has offered help to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has been hit by catastrophic floods that have claimed the lives of at least 15 people, the government announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic contacted his Bosnian counterpart Borjana Kristo to express his condolences and offer help in dealing with the consequences of the natural disaster.

The Croatian government will respond immediately and provide all necessary support as soon as the BiH authorities define the needs and submit a formal request, the government said in a statement.

Croatia is ready to provide assistance through the Civil Protection, fire brigade units, police and military, as well as through the Croatian Red Cross, depending on the form of assistance requested by BiH.

All Croatian rescue services and relevant institutions are in contact with their partners in Bosnia and Herzegovina and are closely monitoring the situation. The Croatian ambassador in Sarajevo, Ivan Sabolic, has visited the areas affected by the floods in central Bosnia.

The Croatian government deeply sympathises with all families affected by this tragedy and, as always, is ready to show solidarity and provide assistance to the neighbouring and friendly country in these difficult moments, the government said.