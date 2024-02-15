Randa Siniora for N1: If Israeli military enters Rafah, ‘that would cause a massacre’

Podijeli :

N1's Nina Kljenak spoke on Thursday with Randa Siniora, who joined the programme live from Ramallah.

Siniora is the general director of the Women’s Centre for Legal Advice and Counseling (WCLAC) and a Palestinian human rights activist in Jerusalem. She spoke to N1 about the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the failed negotiations in Cairo, warning of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Gaza.