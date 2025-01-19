Record 200,000 people visit Varaždin Advent in 2024

Podijeli :

Vjeran Zganec Rogulja/PIXSELL

The Advent in Varazdin in 2024 attracted a record 200,000 visitors, with record tourism and economic results, a press conference heard earlier this week.

According to data from the eVisitor system, during Advent in Varaždin, from 29 November to 6 January this year, 29% more arrivals and 22% more overnight stays were registered than in the same period last year.

These numbers are followed by data from the Varaždin Tax Administration—during Advent, the total turnover in the hospitality and trade industry in the city area amounted to €57.5 million, an increase of 13% compared to Advent 2023.

“The city of Varazdin has only two per cent from the consumption tax, which was approximately 7 million euros in the hospitality industry during the Advent period, resulting in 140,000 euros. But we can’t just look at it that way because the Tourist Board also receives €1.80 per sojourn tax, and when we add it all up, we are at a positive zero. But we are in a huge plus in terms of media promotion, the content we provide, tourists who come to our city and spread a good word about it,” said Mayor Neven Bosilj.

The Tourist Board of the City of Varaždin once again organised the event, and director Jelena Toth underscored that the promotion of the event also recorded excellent results.

“The Advent in Varazdin website had a record 384,000 views, which is an increase of 19 per cent compared to Advent 2023, and posts on the Advent in Varazdin Facebook page reached 1.554 million users,” Toth said.

She recalled that Advent in Varazdin 2024 defended the title of the most beautiful Advent in Croatia as chosen by the Facebook audience of the Gradonacelnik.hr portal, but also by the decision of a jury, which participated in the selection for the first time this year.