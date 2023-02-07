Red Cross launches fundraiser to help residents of Turkey and Syria

Podijeli :

Source: White Helmets/via REUTERS

Red Cross Croatia (HCK) has launched a fund raising campaign to help the population affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, HCK announced on Tuesday.

Donations can be paid to the following account opened at Erste&Steiermärkische Bank: IBAN: HR5424020061500126075, Appeal Reference Number: 751, Swift code (for payments from abroad): ESBCHR 22.

Citizens can also help by calling the donor phone number: 060 90 11.

HCK will pay the funds raised to the account of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent associations or the national Red Crescent associations in Turkey and Syria.

Both Red Cross and Red Crescent help thousands of victims and provide them with food, water, hygienic items, blankets, tents, psychosocial support, etc.