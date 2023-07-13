Regional Development Minister: Benefits from using EU funds evident everywhere

Podijeli :

N1 / Božidar Lončar

Regional Development and EU Funds Minister Sime Erlic said on Thursday that benefits of the use of EU funds are numerous and evident, and are having a positive impact on the development of all parts of Croatia.

Presenting a report to parliament on the absorption of the European Union’s structural and investment funds and support schemes for the second half of 2022, Erlic said that the funds had helped Croatia in many ways.

For instance, Croatia’s GDP is 5% higher than it would be were it not for EU funds, he said.

The minister noted that EU funds were used in the implementation of infrastructure and transport projects such as Peljesac Bridge, Dubrovnik Airport, or energy efficiency projects for schools, public institutions and blocks of flats.

Croatia joined the EU on 1 July 2013, and over the last 10 years payments from the EU to Croatia have exceeded the country’s contributions by €10.8 billion.

Currently, Croatia ranks 14th in terms of the absorption of EU funds, Erlic said.