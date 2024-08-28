Remembering Fred Matic for his courage and humanity at the memorial service in Zagreb

Podijeli :

Jelena Bokun / N1

A memorial service for the late Predrag Fred Matic was held at the Vatroslav Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb. Numerous dignitaries and colleagues came together to honour his remarkable life and his contribution to Croatian society.

Matic, who died at the age of 62 from complications of a gallbladder ailment, was a respected member of the European Parliament and a staunch advocate for human rights and veterans’ issues. His funeral is scheduled to take place at 13:40 in Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb.

Important figures in Croatian politics attended the event, including President Zoran Milanovic, former President Ivo Josipovic, the Mayor of Zagreb Tomislav Tomasevic and numerous members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his speech, SDP leader Pedja Grbin recognised Matic’s unique ability to “find “something human and beautiful even in the most difficult situations” and praised his courage, honesty and commitment to justice and equality.

Grbin also noted that Matic’s life story, shaped by his involvement in the Croatian War of Independence and his subsequent political career, could serve as the basis for a compelling film or series highlighting his extraordinary character and achievements.

Fred Matic’s journey from volunteer soldier to decorated war hero and influential politician was at the centre of the commemoration. He was taken prisoner during the war and spent time in Serbian concentration camps, experiences that strongly influenced his later work as an advocate for veterans and human rights. His book “Nothing False” (“Nista lazno”), in which he recounts his wartime experiences, was mentioned during the ceremony, emphasising his role as a storyteller who brought personal and national history to life.

“Fred was a man who retained a quality that few people possess. I grew up in this part of Zagreb and was lucky enough to keep in touch with my friends from primary school. You realise that people have changed over time, but a small number of them have kept that spark of childhood, that devilish smile. Fred was one of those people. His eyes were always open and he was always smiling. We were co-workers, friends, he was a great mate. Fred is here among us, thanks to the people who chose him as a collaborator,” said President Zoran Milanovic in his remarks.

SDP MEP Biljana Borzan read out a letter from Iratxe García, President of the Socialists and Democrats Group in the European Parliament. García expressed her deepest condolences and said: “I cannot be with you today and I am sending you my deepest sympathy. It is difficult for me to imagine how his closest relatives are coping with this loss…”

In her own words, Borzan was very emotional: “Fred was my political comrade. He was a good husband, father, brother and son. A good man. His opinions were admirable. He never wavered. He always found a touch of humour. Fred was the best person I ever knew. Thank you, may you rest in eternal glory, mate,” she said through tears.

The gathering at Lisinski’s was a powerful testament to the respect and admiration shown to Fred Matic not only for his political achievements, but also for his enduring humanity and integrity.