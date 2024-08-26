Funeral for SDP MEP Predrag Fred Matic on Wednesday

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

SDP MEP and former veterans' minister Predrag Fred Matic died in Zagreb on Friday at the age of 62.

Matic was a decorated volunteer of the Homeland War, a Croatian war invalid, a prisoner in Serbian concentration camps, a retired Croatian Army brigadier and the Minister for Veterans in the SDP government. He also had a rich political career as an SDP MP.

He was elected to the European Parliament in 2019. He was a member of the Committees on Fisheries, Culture and Education and a substitute member of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality

As announced on Monday, the funeral will take place on Wednesday 28 August at 13:40 in Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb.