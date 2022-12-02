Report: Value of construction work up 63.3 pct in Q3 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Ilustracija/Unsplash

The value of construction work "carried out by companies with 20 or more employees" in Q3 2022 increased by 63.3 percent year-on-year, while the value of new orders dropped by 9.6 percent in the same period, state news platform Hina said on Friday, citing the state statistics bureau.

The value of construction work in Q3 2022 was 8.8 billion kuna (€1.1 billion). The value of new orders was 9.9 billion kuna (€1.3 billion).

Over the first nine months of this year the value of construction work by companies (defined by the state statistics bureau as entities employing 20 or more workers) conducted by own workers (as opposed to subcontractors, which are excluded from this statistic and who account for about 30 percent of the entire value of construction work) increased by 10.1 percent, while the value of new orders increased by 24.3 percent.

The value of construction work in the first nine months amounted to 25.3 billion kuna (€3.3 billion), including 17.7 billion kuna referring to works carried out companies’ own workers, and 7.6 billion kuna to works done by subcontractors.

The value of new orders in the first nine months was 24.1 billion kuna, including 11.9 billion kuna referring to buildings and 12.2 billion kuna to what the state statistics bureau calls “other structures.”

(€1 = 7.54 kuna)