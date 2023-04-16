Rijeka hosting camp for Croatian, Bulgarian athletes with disabilities

Podijeli :

Izvor: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

The head of the European Commission's Representation in Croatia, Ognian Zlatev, on Saturday, visited the participants in the international camp SMILE for individuals with intellectual disabilities which is taking place in Rijeka over the weekend.

The camp brought together the Rijeka Federation of Persons with Disabilities and the Bulgarian Sports Development Association.

Zlatev told the participants it was a wonderful feeling to support the effort of those trying to make sports more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

SMILE is a European project whose letters stand for Sport, Motivation, Inclusion, Leadership, Engagement.

Those words describe well the special opportunity for you here in Rijeka. You came to share experiences, learn from each other and make new friends, Zlatev said, adding that what he saw in Rijeka was a real festival of equality.

Equality is most visible when the European Commission works on making sure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity, and that everyone has the same rights, freedoms and opportunities, he said.

The international sports camp is taking place until Monday. Numerous activities have been organised for Bulgarian and Rijeka athletes with intellectual disabilities, including athletics, swimming, handball, basketball, and dodgeball.

The camp is part of the #SMILE project, co-financed from the Erasmus+ programme, which will empower 60 young Croatian and Bulgarian athletes with intellectual or mental disabilities.

The aim of the project is to examine the link between sports and inclusion by enabling persons with intellectual disabilities to participate in international sports activities.

After the end of the project, sports experts and organisations in Bulgaria and Croatia will continue to apply all developed tools to work with young individuals with intellectual or mental disabilities.