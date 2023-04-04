Rijeka mayor: No irregularities were identified regarding waste sorting plant

Podijeli :

N1

Commenting on the arrests by the European Prosecutor's Office over the possible misuse of EU funds for the construction of a waste sorting plant, Rijeka Mayor Marko Filipovic said that no irregularities were noticed in that project and that he would like the matter to be resolved as soon as possible.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), acting in cooperation with the Croatian police, arrested five people in Croatia on Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of office and authority, committed to the detriment of the EU’s Cohesion Fund.

According to unofficial information, several people from the Rijeka city administration are under investigation.

Based on unofficial information, the novilist.hr portal reported that among those arrested are the former head of the Municipal System Department Irena Milicevic and the current director of the “Cistoca” utility company, Jasna Kukuljan.

“Of course, as mayor, I welcome the work of all institutions and, in that context, this situation as well. If the media reports turn out to be true, I would like to see this situation resolved as soon as possible,” Filipovic said.

He underscored that the sorting plant project in Mihaceva Draga in Rijeka was implemented on time and in line with the estimated cost list. Controls were carried out and no irregularities were identified, he said.

According to data from the city administration, the total value of the sorting plant project was €4.9 million, while EU funds for the project amounted to €4.1 million.

According to unofficial sources, the investigation covers several persons in Rijeka and persons connected with a Medjimurje-based company that carried out work on the project related to waste management in Rijeka. They are apparently suspected of illegal favouritism in the tendering process and overpayment of the project.

The EPPO said the arrests had been made in cooperation with Croatia’s National Police Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime.

Minister: I don’t have any information about EPPO’s arrests

Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds Sime Erlic, said on Tuesday that he did not have any information about the arrest of five people for alleged embezzlement of EU funds, stressing that the ministry cooperates with all bodies that deal with the control of spending money from EU funds.

For now, I cannot say anything more because there is no way to be informed in any other way than through the media when these things happen, he added.

He underscored that his ministry has its own system for controlling the use of funds and cooperates with all bodies that control the use of EU funds, and the EPPO is completely independent in its work and initiates proceedings in accordance with secret investigations. “I can’t say anything more at this point,” he added.