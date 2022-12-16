Rio Tinto: We have not given up on the Jadar project in Serbia

Podijeli :

Source: N1

CEO of the mining conglomerate Rio Tinto, Jakob Stausholm, said on Friday that the company has not given up on its Jadar lithium project in Serbia.

Stausholm told an investor briefing in Sydney that Jadar is “an amazing asset,” Reuters reported.

“The world needs it, Serbia needs it. We need to figure out how to go about it. The only thing I would say today is we haven’t given up,” said Stausholm. Reuters noted that Rio Tinto said in July that it was “exploring all options” at Jadar as it sought to address community concerns.

Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, recently said that she does not see a chance of reviving the Jadar project, but that she has regrets about it because the project was a “historic opportunity for Serbia’s development.”

Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, told Serbian state television RTS on Thursday evening that he “loves talking about lithium,” and that Serbia has made a “huge mistake” by stopping the Jadar project.