Rising pension inequality in Croatia: ‘A disgrace for Prime Minister Plenkovic’

The growing inequality in pension payments in Croatia has led to fierce public criticism. Many blame the government of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for the growing gap.

Data published in June shows that people who worked as members of parliament, government officials, constitutional judges or the highest state auditor received an average net pension of €2,040.11. This amount is in stark contrast to the national average pension of €580.33, meaning that there is a significant gap between the highest and lowest pensioners.

Ordinary pensioners live on just €19.34 per day

The figures illustrate a situation where a single pension for these high-ranking civil servants is equivalent to three and a half average pensions, and even four when compared to the median pension of €517.74.

This discrepancy has brought to light the economic divide that results in ordinary pensioners living on an average of only €19.34 per day, while the privileged group receives €68 per day.

Lazar Grujic, chairman of the Pensioners’ Party and coordinator of the political platform “Pensioners Together”, loudly criticises the current system as deeply unfair and exacerbating social tensions.

Grujic pointed out that although the number of pensioners in these highly paid categories is relatively small — 681 people — their pensions are disproportionate to the national standard. He emphasised that the rapid increase in these pensions, which have risen by €740 in the last six years, indicates a lack of adjustment to the economic realities of the wider population.

“A disgrace for Prime Minister Plenkovic”

Grujic commented sarcastically on the situation, saying that it was difficult to get a pension of €1,500 in Germany, while Croatian civil servants easily received over €2,000.

He reiterated the Pensioners’ Party’s position that the average pension should be significantly higher. He suggested adjusting the current pension value to €22 per year of service, which would result in an average pension of €880 for 40 years of work — well above the current level.

The stark contrast between the pension amounts has led to growing calls for reform. Grujic concluded that the current situation reflects badly on the government.

“This is nothing to be proud of, but a disgrace for Prime Minister Plenkovic and those who have allowed such a wide gap between pensions,” he said.