Russian anti-war activist banned from entering Serbia still at Belgrade airport

Peter Nikitin, a Russian anti-war activist with permanent residence in Belgrade, is still at the Belgrade airport after he was banned entry into Serbia the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

“There is no substantial news. I managed to get five hours of sleep, which makes me very happy, and this morning I was escorted by the police to the shopping zone and bought some essentials. I am slowly settling in here,” Nikitin told N1 on Friday.

Russian anti-war activist banned from entering Serbia

He still hasn’t been given an explanation as to why he has been banned from entering Serbia, except for the information that the decision was passed by the Security Information Agency (BIA).

As he explained for N1 TV on Thursday, the organization that he heads, the Russian Democratic Society, never interfered in Serbia’s internal political affairs, and the only possible reason why BIA could have banned his entry into Serbia could be that he had organized protests against Russia’s aggression on Ukraine in Belgrade.

Nikitin said this has to do “solely with Russian interests” and that the BIA “is obviously following Russia’s orders.”