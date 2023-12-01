Samobor and Sveta Nedelja to charge lowest income tax in Croatia

Podijeli :

Unsplash/Markus Spiske

Samobor and Sveta Nedelja, the towns governed by the liberal Fokus party, will charge the lowest income tax in Croatia, the party's officials said at a press conference in the Parliament building on Friday.

Sveta Nedelja has lowered the lower income tax rate to 18% and the higher rate to 28%, while Samobor has reduced the lower rate to 18% and the higher rate to 27%, Fokus MP Dario Zurovec said.

In addition to tax cuts, the two towns also rank high on the lists of best towns for living, doing business and investment, the party’s leader Davor Nadji noted.

Samobor and Sveta Nedelja have scrapped local tax and have been reducing the tax burden for years, Nađi said, dismissing the idea that this is part of Fokus’s support for the government’s tax reform.

“The government is actually lagging behind us. I don’t see any HDZ towns doing this. If the HDZ meant it, if it could do it, it would lower the tax rate to 18% across Croatia, as we have proposed,” he added.