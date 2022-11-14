Sarajevo, Zagreb, Belgrade among most polluted cities in the world on Monday

Share:







Source: Photo by Chris LeBoutillier on Unsplash

The air pollution in Sarajevo significantly increased on Monday around noon, making the Bosnian capital the most polluted city in the world, according to the IQAir measurements. Two more cities in the region, Zagreb and Belgrade, were also among top 10 most polluted cities at that moment, with the Croatian capital also appearing as the list leader earlier the same day.

According to IQAir, the concetration of PM2.5 particles, which is the main pollutant, was 75µg/m³, which is 15 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The air quality indeks in Sarajevo was at 161, which put the air quality in the city in the category ‘unhealthy’.

The citizens are advised in these situations to wear masks outdoors, run an air purifier in their homes, close the windows to avoid dirty outdoor air and to avoid outdoor exercises.