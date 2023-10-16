Scholz calls for faster accession of Western Balkan countries to EU

Podijeli :

Adam BERRY / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his call at the summit in Tirana on Monday for the six countries of the Western Balkans to be admitted to the European Union as soon as possible.

“It is quite clear that, 20 years after the accession of these countries was promised, it must happen soon,” said Scholz.

These countries are BiH, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Albania.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the summit sent a strong message of commitment to enlargement.

Access to the internal market should be increased, but reforms are needed for that, she said. Those who are ready for reforms will receive money for investments from the EU.

“Our doors are open,” she said. “More needs to be done.”

The economies of the EU and the countries of the Western Balkans are still too different, she said.

The summit is being held as part of the Berlin Process, which was initiated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2014. It is the first time it is being held in the region.