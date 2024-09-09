School begins for 451,000 primary, elementary school students

Classes began on Monday for over 451,000 primary and secondary school students who this year are starting a week later than last year, which has led to changes in the school holidays, as a result of which the autumn break has been canceled and the duration of the spring break shortened.

According to estimates, a little over 35,700 pupils will attend first grade in primary schools. Last year, 36,000 enrolled in the first grade, and the year before that, 37,000.

This school year, approximately 301,660 pupils will attend primary schools in total, while around 150,000 will be enrolled in secondary schools.

Current data shows that about 41,400 students enrolled in the first year of secondary school, which is around 1,100 more than the previous school year when 40,285 enrolled, according to the Science and Education Ministry.

A total of 11,137 students enrolled in gymnasiums, and 29,968 students enrolled in vocational schools.

The first semester runs from 9 September to 20 December. The second semester lasts from 8 January to 13 June, while for graduating students, it ends on 23 May.

Due to the postponement of the school start from 2 to 9 September, the autumn break, which was scheduled from 31 October to 3 November, has been canceled. The first part of the winter break will last from 23 December to 6 January, and the second part from 24 to 28 February.

The duration of the spring break in April has been shortened, with the break starting on the 17th and lasting until the 21st.