SDP calls on Croats to go to the EP elections

N1

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday presented its list of candidates for the election of 12 Croatian Members of the European Parliament, which will take place on 9 June.

At the presentation of the election programme, SDP leader Pedja Grbin spoke about the importance of the European Parliament elections and called on Croatian voters to go to the polls and “think seriously” about who they will vote for.

He recalled the positive influence of EU legislation on the amendment of some national laws, which he described as “distorted”.

In this context, he mentioned the Croatian Labour Act and its “distorted” part concerning platform work. Thank you to the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the EP, this law will be changed in favour of workers and their rights.

Croatian MEP Biljana Borzan , Vice-President of the SDP, said that the 12 SDP candidates have proven that they are ready to work for the benefit of Croatian citizens.

In this context, she mentioned their commitment to EU regulations on the durability of goods and the ban on commercial communication about goods that contain a design feature that limits the durability of the product.

Besides Borzan, the other 11 candidates are the three current MEPs Predrag Fred Matic, Romana Jerkovic Kraljic and Tonino Picula, as well as Marko Vesligaj, Dalija Oreskovic, Bojan Glavasevic, Sonja Kovac, Josko Klisovic, Vedrana Miskovic, Ranko Ostojic and Željka Sarcevic-Grgic.