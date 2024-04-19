SDP-led coalition: the Constitutional Court’s decision is a coup

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

The members of the Rivers of Justice coalition criticised the Constitutional Court on Friday, which ruled that President Zoran Milanovic cannot be the designated prime minister. They described the decision as a coup by one of the many hijacked institutions that are being instrumentalised for the political needs of the HDZ party.

The Constitutional Court ruled today that Milanovic cannot be Prime Minister-designate or Prime Minister because he was involved in the preparation of Wednesday’s parliamentary elections through his statements and behaviour without resigning as Head of State.

The Social Democratic Party has indicated in an X-Post that the court acted on the instructions of the HDZ party.

Kreso Beljak (Croatian Peasant Party) said that the court’s decision was a coup d’état and that it could not override the will of the MPs elected by the citizens. He said that the court was not above four million people and should be ashamed of itself.

Dalija Oreskovic (SSIP) said on social media that the Constitutional Court was one of the many “hijacked institutions” that were being instrumentalised for the political needs of the HDZ party. “Can the Constitutional Court go against the constitution and the will of the voters? It can, but only if we allow it to.”

Marijana Puljak (Centre) said on social media that the Constitutional Court should be equated with the HDZ and that it is urgent to “form “an anti-HDZ government, unite against these criminals and carry out urgent reforms that will then ensure fair elections. It’s either the HDZ or Croatia”

Anka Mrak-Taritas (GLAS) asked on social media who was guarding the Constitutional Court from its president Miroslav Separovic. “It’s the HDZ in its third term,” she wrote about the court’s decision.

The SDP-led Rivers of Justice coalition became the second strongest force with 42 seats, while the HDZ is the relative winner with 61 seats in the 151-seat parliament.