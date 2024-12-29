SDP official: A great victory or, if you like, a crushing defeat for Prime Minister Plenkovic

Podijeli :

If the official results remain the same, it would be a great victory for Zoran Milanovic or, if you like, a crushing defeat for Andrej Plenkovic, SDP party vice-president Mirela Ahmetovic said on Sunday after the first exit polls indicated that their candidate would win in the first round.

“I expected this result, and I assume it will be the official result, but it is good to wait and then celebrate a great victory or, if you like, a crushing defeat for Andrej Plenkovic. Because this is really his defeat,” Ahmetovic told reporters at Milanovic’s campaign headquarters, where supporters broke into thunderous applause after the first exit poll results were announced.

Citizens have confirmed that they want a president with conviction

According to the polls, Milanovic, who is running for a new five-year term with the support of the SDP, the HSS, the Centre, GLAS, the Independent Platform North, the People’s Party – Reformists, Dalija Oreskovic’s party, the Pensioners’ Party, the Pensioners’ Bloc Together and the Democratic Alliance Međimurje, won 51.48 of the vote in the first round.

“Although the voter turnout was relatively low, the citizens nevertheless confirmed that they want a president with conviction, someone who clearly and unambiguously defends the interests of Croatia and democracy, which Plenkovic and his clique want to dismantle at all costs,” said the SDP vice-president.

“I am confident that those who did not vote in the first round will confirm Milanovic as president in the second round”

Ahmetovic attributed the low voter turnout, which was lower than five years ago, to the fact that these were the third elections this year and citizens are already tired of voting.

Five years ago, she added, there were three strong candidates in the first round – Milanovic, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Miroslav Skoro – which motivated more citizens to go to the polls.

“Today, many citizens expected Milanovic to win in the first round because they thought he was the absolute favourite and therefore did not go to the polls because they thought their vote would not be decisive. I believe that this result will hold, but even if it does not, I am confident that those who did not vote in the first round will confirm Milanovic as president in the second round,” Ahmetovic concluded.