September sees rise in tourist stats, Croatia set to become year-round destination

PIxabay / Ilustracija

This September, Croatia registered 2.5 million tourist arrivals and 13.5 million overnight stays, which was 15% and 4% more respectively than in September 2022, according to the data collected by the e-visitor registration system.

The number of travellers and their overnight stays increased 9% and 5% respectively in comparison to September of the pre-pandemic year 2019, the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) reported on Tuesday.

In the first nine months of 2023, 18.7 million travellers visited Croatia and made 102 million overnight stays, which is up 9% and 2% respectively from the corresponding period in 2022. The statistics are similar to the pre-pandemic 2019.

Croatia turning into year-round destination

Kristjan Stanicic, director of the Croatian National Tourist Board, was quoted in a press release as saying that the country is registering excellent results in the current offseason.

The results were also record high in this year’s pre-season, which Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac sees as a sign that Croatia is positioning itself on the market as a year-round destination.