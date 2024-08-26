Serbia arrests suspected spy, Croatia denies knowledge of arrest

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor / Pixsell

The Serbian Security-Intelligence Agency (BIA), in cooperation with other relevant state agencies, arrested a "spy for Croatia" early on Monday morning, as the Belgrade newspaper Novosti reported on its website.

The newspaper said the person was arrested “in a counter-espionage operation”.

Novosti said the operation was the result of “several months of operational work by the BIA and a continuation of efforts to combat espionage and subversive activities by the Croatian Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA).”

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has no information about the arrest of “a Croatian spy”, the ministry said.

Ministry: “We have no information about such an event”

“We have no information about the matter or that such an event actually took place,” the ministry said in response to a question from the Croatian news agency Hina about the claims made by Serbian media.

The alleged arrest came a day after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on his Instagram profile that he had met with lawyer Nemanja Beric, who was arrested by Croatian authorities for recording with Serbian pro-Chetnik singer Baja Mali Knindza. Vucic said he was only arrested “because he is Serbian”

“I promised Nemanja and his wife Jana that we would go to one of Baja Mali Knindza’s next concerts together,” Vucuc wrote on Sunday, alluding to the musician who glorifies war crimes.

Serbian media also reported on Monday that the Serbian border police arrested Croatian pop singer Severina on Sunday evening for “controversial statements” to the media.