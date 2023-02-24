Serbia backs UN resolution calling for withdrawal of Russian troops

Podijeli :

Ed JONES / AFP

At the UN General Assembly in New York Serbia voted in favor of a resolution calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and for “just and lasting peace.”

Prior to the first anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine the motion, which is not legally binding, was backed by 141 UN member states, including all the Western Balkans countries.

Seven countries voted against (Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, Eritrea), while China and India were among the 32 countries that abstained in the vote.

Ukraine and its allies had hoped that the resolution would be backed by at least 143 states, like in October last year, when the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

The resolution adopted Thursday evening reaffirms support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Serbia has backed four UN General Assembly resolutions regarding this war, and abstained once.