Serbia: President Vucic’s SNS party to hold ‘Serbia of Hope’ rally

N1 / Sara Sekulić

A rally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) titled ‘Serbia of Hope’ will be held Friday evening outside the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade.

SNS supporters from all parts of Serbia have been arriving in Belgrade since the early morning hours of Friday.

Busses have been parked since Friday morning outside the Palace of Serbia, with some are also parked in front of the Serbian Parliament.

The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) invited Thursday all people of good will to attend “the biggest gathering in the history of Serbia.”

Vucic said he will not address the people at the rally as a political party leader but as the President of Serbia, and that he will offer new solutions and dialogue to the unlike-minded.

He said the Friday gathering is not an SNS rally, or a counter-rally, because it is the only gathering scheduled for that day.