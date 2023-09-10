Serbian actor Sergej Trifunovic expelled from Croatia, banned from entering the EU and three other countries

Podijeli :

Antonio Ahel/PIXSELL

After the Serbian actor Sergej Trifunovic called out and insulted police in the Croatian city of Split in an Instagram post, the Split-Dalmatia Police Department stated that Trifunovic was banned from entering the EU and three other countries.

In the statement, the police sais the decision was made because of Trifunovic’s post on social media in which they alleged that he provided inaccurate information, as well as insulting and derogatory words for police officers.

According to the police Trifunovic has committed five violations in the area of Split in the past two days. He allegedly violated Croatian laws by walking a dog without a leash, which disturbed the citizens on the beach, and when the police reacted because of this, he insulted the policemen.

In today’s police announcement, it is stated that the conditions from the Law on Foreigners have been met for the adoption of a decision on expulsion from the European Economic Area, and Trifunovic has been banned from entering and staying in the European Economic Area for one year.