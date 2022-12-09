Serbian Parliament approves 2023 budget

Podijeli :

Source: Fonet/Milica Vučković

The Serbian Parliament adopted Friday the 2023 budget. The budget is 7.8 percent higher than the current revised budget, while a deficit of 3.3 percent has been agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The total budget revenues are projected at 1,843.4 billion dinars (€15.7 billion) and expenditures at 2,107.4 billion dinars (€18 billion).

The budget was approved by 156 out of 223 MPs who attended the session, with 58 voting against, and 9 MPs abstaining.

The Parliament ended on Thursday its debate on amendments to the 2023 budget. Finance Minister, Sinisa Mali, said that by backing the budget MPs would vote “to preserve the standard of living of the Serbian people” with “considerable capital investments and funds allocated to combat the energy crisis.”