Seven Afghan nationals caught while trying to illegally enter Croatia by boat

OLIVER BUNIC / AFP / Ilustarcija

Seven migrants were caught by Croatian police while they were trying to cross the River Sava in a rubber boat in order to illegally enter Croatia near Stara Gradiska from Bosnia and Herzegovina, a police spokeswoman reported on Sunday evening.

The police spotted the rubber boat with eight persons aboard.

After the boat reached Croatia’s bank of the River Sava, some of the passengers ran away when they saw the Croatian police officers in the vicinity.

The law enforcement authorities managed to arrest seven migrants, while one man swam back to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the spokeswoman Kata Nujic said.

Upon the arrest, the seven were identified as Afghani nationals.