Sinisa Hajdas Doncic elected new SDP president

Sinisa Hajdas Doncic is the new president of the Social Democratic Party, according to unofficial results from the second round of internal party elections held on Saturday.

Doncic won with 4,447 votes (56.46%) against the mayor of Makarska, Zoran Paunovic, who received 3,430 votes (43.54%).

In the second round of the SDP’s internal elections, just under 40% of voters participated, a turnout similar to last Saturday’s first round of voting.

Doncic stated that “without the SDP, there can be no positive changes in Croatia” and that he wants the SDP to be “the first, not the second party in Croatia.”

He said that “there is room for everyone” in the party and that this election “showed that we are one of the strongest Croatian parties.”

The SDP will adapt to the times we live in and will be a winning party, with an emphasis on left-wing economic policies and on what is deeply ingrained in us – anti-fascism, the fight for equality, the fight for women’s rights, and the rights of sexual minorities, the new leader said.

“There is no party in Croatia that can rival us in that regard. So, without divisions, for victory, for an SDP that is first, not second,” he added.

Former leader wishes new one much more success than he had

Former SDP president Pedja Grbin said the last four years when he led the party had been “wonderful, beautiful, challenging,” congratulating his successor and wishing him “to be much more successful than I was.”

Hajdaš Doncic’s opponent Zoran Paunovic also congratulated the winner, expressing hope that he will indeed lead the party in the direction he promised.

“It’s in all our interests to have a strong, united SDP that will win national power in four years,” he said, adding that from now on, the SDP must stay together, with no more factions, and that he will not be part of any internal opposition to Hajdas Doncic.

The head of the party’s Central Electoral Commission, Stjepan Mikulandric, announced the official election results from the second round, stating that 36% of members voted, with 56.46% supporting Hajdaš Doncic and 43.54% Paunovic.