Sinkovic brothers defend Olympic victory in the double sculls

Guliver Image

Croatian rowers Valent and Martin Sinkovic have won their third Olympic gold medal by defending their Olympic victory in the men's double sculls at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The two brothers won their third Olympic gold in a fantastic finish, with a time of 6:23.66, 45 hundredths of a second ahead of Oliver Wynee-Griffith and Tom George from Great Britain. The bronze medal went to reigning world champions Roman Roeoesli and Andrin Gulich from Switzerland, who finished in a time of 6:24.76.

This is the fourth Olympic medal for the Sinkovic brothers, after the silver medal in the quadruple scull in London 2012 and the gold medals in the double scull in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and the double scull in Tokyo 2021, making them the most decorated Croatian Olympians in the history of the Summer Games.

The gold medal won by the Sinkovic brothers is the fourth medal for Croatia at the 2024 Olympic Games. Previously, shooter Miran Maricic won a bronze medal, judoka Barbara Matic a gold medal and tennis player Donna Vekic has secured a gold or silver medal.