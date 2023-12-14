Slovenia prolonging border control with Croatia and Hugary for six months

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

The Slovenian government on Thursday passed a decree extending control on its borders with Croatia and Hungary for six months, until 22 June 2024, due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, as well as an increased risk of terrorist attacks, it said after a session.

The measures aimed at ensuring public order and internal security were adopted due to the deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East, an increased risk of terrorist attacks, as well as the continuation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Afghanistan and violence in some African countries, it was said.

Slovenian Minister of the Interior Bostjan Poklukar already announced in November that Slovenia would prolong border control for another six months.

Slovenia introduced border control on 21 October, following Italy’s decision to introduce border control with Slovenia.

The risk of terrorism has increased recently in several EU member states, and the Slovenian Ministry of the Interior assessed, taking into account the principles of the Schengen Area, that a threat to one member state could pose a threat to the entire area.

Slovenia has so far carried out border control in accordance with Article 28 of the Schengen Border Code, and the new extension of control will be based on Article 25, according to the STA press agency.