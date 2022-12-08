Slovenia to participate in EUMAM with up to 30 soldiers

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The Slovenian Parliament's defence and foreign affairs committees on Thursday discussed the country's intention to participate in the EU military assistance mission Ukraine (EUMAM), STA news agency reported.

Defence Committee chairman Martin Premk said after the meeting that not more than 30 Slovenian Army personnel were expected to join the mission, noting that training would not take part in Slovenia.

Premk said the mission would not bring about additional costs or pose a security threat. He said that training would be held in EU member states but did not specify which.

Formally launched in mid-November, the EUMAM mission will provide individual and collective training for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers for an initial period of two years, for which €106.7 million will be allocated.

Citing EU sources, STA said that the EU mission will have two multinational headquarters, in Poland and in Germany, and that €16 million will be allocated for training equipment and ammunition.