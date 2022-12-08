Slovenian PM expects Bosnia to get EU candidate status this month

Podijeli :

Source: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob, said he believed Bosnia and Herzegovina would be granted candidate status for European Union membership "by the end of the year."

He expressed optimism ahead of the upcoming meeting of the European Council taking place in December.

“Nobody had objection during the yesterday’s EU-Western Balkans Summit to Bosnia and Herzegovina being granted the EU membership candidate status as soon as possible. We will also strongly advocate that this happens next week in Brussels,” said Golob.

Slovenian PM has been advocating Bosnia’s candidate status for months, saying it would would insert a positive momentum into divisive political agenda in the country.