Slovenian PM: Flooding caused several billion euros in damage

N1 / Vanja Kranic

Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Monday that the disastrous flooding, which had affected a large part of Slovenia, had caused damage estimated at several billion euros, and so far this disaster has taken six lives.

Golob said in his televised address that the damage, caused by the worst flooding that has hit Slovenia so far, would reach several billion euros.

Torrential rains and floods in northern, western and central regions destroyed houses and business properties and wrought havoc to the infrastructure. Since Friday, six people have died from the floods, including two Dutch nationals who are believed to have been struck by lightning.

Thousands were evacuated from their homes over the weekend.

Golob said that on Tuesday his cabinet would adopt a support scheme for households and businesses worst affected by this natural disaster.

The Slovenian Environmental Agency said that the floods started to recede on Monday, but some areas were still cut off.

On Sunday, Ljubljana activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism due to the severe floods, and it requested the dispatchment of construction machinery. On Monday, the Croatian government decided to send necessary construction machines within the next 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman and his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon will visit flood-ravaged areas in northern Slovenia.