Society’s condemnation biggest hurdle to fighting addiction, survey shows

Share:







Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

The results of a survey about the quality of life of drug addicts shows that society's judgment and distrust is the biggest hurdle in combating addiction.

The survey was conducted by the Croatian Association for HIV and Viral Hepatitis as part of a project on the social inclusion of vulnerable groups. It covered 177 active and 96 recovered drug addicts across Croatia.

According to the findings, 41% of active and 40% of recovered addicts cited concern for their own health as the strongest motive to start treatment, followed by the desire for a “normal” life and normalisation of the relationship with their family.

Nearly 50% said the felt stigmatised or discriminated against by professionals and institutions.

Sixty percent of respondents were men aged 31 to 50, and 24% of active addicts were men aged 18 to 30.

Half of the respondents said their financial conditions were very bad or bad, while one-third described them as mediocre.

Two in three respondents finished high school, while 20% of active addicts finished only elementary school. More than 50% are not married and have no children. Nearly 50% lost their job because of their addiction. Also, 94% of recovered and 53% of active addicts are jobless.

Most respondents see their employment options as poor or mediocre.

Also, most respondents described as mediocre or excellent the services provided by social welfare centres and primary, psychiatric and psychological healthcare.

As for drop-in centres, 22% of recovered and 70% of active addicts find their services excellent.