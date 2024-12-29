Some 150,000 fewer vote in presidential election by 4:30 p.m. than in 2019

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Croatian voters showed limited interest in the presidential election on Sunday, as by 4:30 p.m., 1,195,377 (36.09%) had cast their ballots, approximately 150,000 fewer than five years ago.

In December 2019, voter turnout by 4:30 p.m. was 38.82%, or 1,343,000 voters.

Polling stations open for 8th presidential polls, 8 candidates in race Election silence in effect ahead of Sunday’s presidential polls in Croatia Bosnian Croat leader expects Croatia’s newly elected president to support BiH’s EU path

By county, the highest turnout was recorded in Varaždin County (43.61%), Međimurje County (40.11%), and Krapina-Zagorje County (38.96%). The lowest turnout was in Vukovar-Srijem County (28.52%), Brod-Posavina County (31.14%), and Zadar County (32.26%).

Among cities, Varazdin leads with a turnout of 45.37%, followed by Pazin (42.27%) and Čakovec (41.95%). At the bottom are Vukovar (26.94%), Slavonski Brod (31.62%), and Dubrovnik (32.39%).

Zagreb turnout 38.50%

Zagreb saw a 38.50% turnout by 4:30 p.m. with 238,000 voters out of 619,000 eligible. Split saw a 35.11% turnout, with just over 45,000 voters out of 128,500 eligible. Rijeka registered 34.13% with 32,000 voters out of 93,000 eligible, and Osijek registered 34.42% with 28,500 voters out of 83,000 eligible.

By 4:30 p.m., slightly over 17,000 voters abroad had cast their ballots. However, this data covers only 20 of the 38 countries where the Croatian presidential election is held and 79 of the 105 polling stations that reported data.

Polling stations in Croatia will remain open until 7 p.m. The State Electoral Commission will begin announcing preliminary election results at 8 p.m., updating them every ten minutes.