Speaker: Parliament to hold extraordinary session on Friday

Source: N1

The Croatian parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Friday at the government's request, Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic announced on Monday.

Before today’s session, I received a request from the prime minister to hold an extraordinary session to discuss proposals to amend the Agriculture Act, the Credit Institutions Act and the proposed strategy to digitalise Croatia by 2023, Jandrokovic told MPs at the start of the session this morning and proposed to them to adjust their work plan accordingly to be more efficient.

Parliament meets regularly twice a year, between 15 January and 15 July, and between 15 September and 15 December. Outside these time frames, it may hold extraordinary sessions if the conditions stipulated by the Constitution and the parliamentary Rules of Procedure are met.