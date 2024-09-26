State Electoral Commission warns against false data on the unofficial website for the 2024 election

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) warned on Thursday that the information published on https://izbori2024.hr/ (Elections 2024) is not official DIP information and that the website contains articles with false data.

DIP emphasises that its official website is “www.izbori.hr.”

Some of the articles published on https://izbori2024.hr/ contain inaccurate information that could mislead potential candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

For example, the article about the conditions that potential candidates should fulfil in order to be eligible in the presidential election contains incorrect information about the required number of signatures for presidential petitions and also incorrect information about the timeframe for collecting signatures.

The information in the articles on local elections is also incorrect, DIP said.

It was not possible to access the contentious website on Thursday afternoon.