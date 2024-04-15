State Electoral Commission will publish first results of the parliamentary election on Wednesday at 9 pm

Podijeli :

Izbori 2024

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) is expected to publish the first information on the results of the polling stations for the 11th Croatian parliament on Wednesday at 9.00 pm. After that, these preliminary and incomplete results will be updated every 15 minutes.

The DIP will publish information on voter turnout at polling stations twice on election day in Croatia, at 12.00 noon and 5.00 pm.

The members of the 151-seat Croatian parliament are elected by direct and secret ballot. Their term of office lasts four years. MPs are elected on the basis of proportional representation and preferential voting.

Regular elections for members of the Croatian parliament are held every four years. Croatian citizens aged 18 and over have the right to vote.