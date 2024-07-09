State Intellectual Property Office remembers 271 patents by Nikola Tesla

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

On Tuesday, the Croatian State Intellectual Property Office published a collection of Nikola Tesla's patents, of which there were 271 in 26 countries during his lifetime. This was done on the occasion of the National Nikola Tesla Day celebrations honouring one of the world's greatest scientists.

Tesla was born on 10 July 1856 in the village of Smiljan in the Lika region. In 2014, the Croatian Parliament declared this date National Nikola Tesla Day as a day dedicated to science, technology and innovation.

Tesla dedicated his life to researching electricity and related fields. His works and inventions made an important contribution to mankind. Many of them are protected by patents, including 112 in the United States.

Around the same time as the German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, Tesla experimented with X-rays and developed guidelines for working with them. In the late 19th century, he applied for a patent for the remote control of boats and vehicles.

On Tesla’s initiative, a high-voltage laboratory was built in Colorado Springs for experiments with wireless communication and lightning. He was also the first to point out the potential of electrotherapy and the wireless transmission of information and energy.