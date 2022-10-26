State-owned marina chain ACI posts €5.5m profit in Q3 2022

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Hrvoje Photography

The state-owned network of marinas on the Adriatic coast reported a 41.5 million kuna (€5.5 million) profit in Q3 2022, or 25.4 percent up year-on-year, the state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing the company's publicly released financial report.

Over the first nine months of this year, from January to September, the company posted a 37 million kuna (€4.9 million) profit, or 59.2 up from the same period the year before.

ACI, short for Adriatic Croatia International, is state-owned marina chain which operates 22 marinas strung along the coastline and the islands on the Croatian side of the Adriatic Sea.

Their operating revenue in Q3 2022 was 103.4 million kuna (€13.7 million), or 15.6 percent up from 2021. This was around half of the entire nine-month revenue from January to September, which totaled 201.4 million kuna (€26.7 million), or 18 percent up from the same period in 2021.

However, operating expenses increased as well – in Q3 2022 they totaled 62.7 million kuna (€8.3 million) or 11.5 percent up year-on-year, while in the first nine months of 2022 they were 156.4 million kuna (€20.8 million), up by 10.1 percent from the same period in 2021.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)