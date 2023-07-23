Striking civil servants say they can resume work on Monday if gov’t decides so

Podijeli :

Neva Žganec/Pixsell

The SDLSN union of civil servants said on Sunday its strikers were willing to return to work tomorrow if they receive a supplement equating them will all other services and coefficient proposals whereby the government will keep its promise that they will have a €1,000 net salary as of 1 January.

The union is confident that it is clear now how much judicial employees lagged behind other services for years, according to a press release.

“If they want to realise what they have been promising for some time, an average net salary of €1,000 for an average civil servant, they know what they have to do. They have all the arguments and models,” the union told the government.

The union is glad that the government, acknowledging their arguments, “realised that some civil servants are still neglected and their number is not small.”

“We were the fourth worst paid of the 24 categories of civil servants. This strike has made it possible for the government to see the lagging behind of others in the system also, and we are confident this years-long injustice will be redressed for everyone, not just the civil servants in courts and state attorney’s offices who are now striking,” the union said.

Judicial employees have been on strike since 5 June.