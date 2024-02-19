Strong earthquake jolts Sarajevo region

Podijeli :

EMSC

A strong earthquake hit the wider Sarajevo area on Monday, at around 9:20 am.

According to current EMSC data, the earthquake was located at a depth of 6 kilometres, and 10 kilometres northeast of Sarajevo – more precisely in the town of Vrapce near Skakavac.

The EMSC website initially reported that the earthquake’s magnitude was 4.0, but it was later corrected and currently states that it had a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

it is still too early to assess whether any material damage occurred at the time.