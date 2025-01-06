Study: Croatian media take a predominantly positive or neutral stance on AI

Podijeli :

Pexels/Photo by Tara Winstead

Croatian media have a positive to neutral attitude towards artificial intelligence and emphasise the benefits of AI technology in the fields of medicine, security and education. This is the result of a study recently published in the scientific journal "Media Research".

The study, conducted by two PhD students in Media and Communication at the University North, Ivana Erceg-Matijasevic and Martina Baricevic-Debelec, together with their professor Ljerka Luic, aimed to assess the perception of artificial intelligence in Croatian media.

36% of the articles were positive about AI

A total of 45 articles published in Croatian media from April to September 2023 that dealt with artificial intelligence in the context of innovation and social change were analysed.

Of all the articles analysed, 16 (36%) were positive about artificial intelligence, 19 (42%) had a neutral view and 10 (22%) had a negative perspective. The results also showed a significant correlation between the portrayal of AI in the media and the opinion of Croatian journalists.

The articles often emphasised the enormous potential of artificial intelligence to improve many areas of human life, from medicine to transport. Although critical and sometimes opposing viewpoints were also expressed, they did not have a negative impact on the formation of public opinion on this topic.

Risks in relation to privacy and employment

Positive articles emphasised the benefits of AI technology in various areas such as medicine, security and education.

Articles with a neutral tone usually provided a simple description of AI technology and focussed on its functionality and technical aspects without strong emotional viewpoints.

Articles with a negative tone discussed the risks, ethical challenges and potential threats posed by artificial intelligence, particularly in relation to privacy and employment.

The authors point out the limitations of the study, such as unintended biases that occurred during data collection, as well as the challenges associated with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.