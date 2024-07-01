Storm rages in Zagreb and the surrounding area and topples trees

Podijeli :

N1 / Ružica Sabljić

A brief summer storm swept across Zagreb and the surrounding municipalities on Monday afternoon, toppling trees and chimneys and paralysing public transport in the Croatian capital.

Emergency services and firefighters were called out to deal with the aftermath of a torrential rain and hailstorm that hit parts of Zagreb and Zagreb County.

A thunderstorm cell had already hit some areas in Slovenia on Monday.

The national weather service issued a red warning for extreme weather conditions for the greater Zagreb area and Osijek, while a yellow warning was issued for the Rijeka and Dubrovnik regions.