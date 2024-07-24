Suspect in Daruvar mass shooting remanded in custody for a month

Podijeli :

Ana Raić / N1

An investigating judge at the Bjelovar County Court has remanded 51-year-old Kresimir Pahoki, who is alleged to have committed 11 criminal offences, including the murder of a woman, four aggravated murders and one murder, in custody for one month.

Pahoki, a former military policeman, had killed five people and injured several others in a nursing home in Daruvar on Monday, one of whom later died in hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Pahoki remained mute during a hearing that began on Wednesday morning to decide on the prosecution’s request to remand him in custody. According to unofficial sources, numerous witnesses to the mass shooting will be questioned during the investigation.

11 felonies

After receiving the police report against the suspect, the Bjelovar County deputy prosecutor conducted the first interrogation on Tuesday and decided to open an investigation into the case.

According to the prosecutor’s office, there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Pahoki committed the aggravated murder of a female, four aggravated murders, one murder, three attempted aggravated murders and two attempted murders.

The deputy county prosecutor who conducted the investigation at the scene ordered an autopsy of the victims.

Police have determined that the suspect entered the nursing home in Daruvar on July 22, where he began firing a firearm to kill a number of people and commit 11 felonies.

Unregistered handgun

Five people were killed at the scene, including Pahoki’s mother, other residents and an employee of the nursing home. One person later died in a hospital in Virovitica from injuries sustained in the shooting. Six people were wounded.

National police director Nikola Milina said in Daruvar on Monday that police arrested Pahoki shortly after the shooting in a café not far from the nursing home and that he had an unregistered handgun with him.

Milina also said that between 2012 and June 2024, police took action in three cases involving Pahoki for disturbing the peace and domestic violence.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said police would reinvestigate the case of the Daruvar shooter as there was information that he had threatened an acquaintance with a gun.

Wednesday was declared a day of mourning in Daruvar and the entire Bjelovar-Bilogora County.