Suspected leader of major drug smuggling gang killed in Zagreb nightclub

Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

The alleged leader of a Croatian criminal gang, Tomislav Sabljo, was killed in a Zagreb nightclub on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Sabljo was arrested and charged in a police operation as one of the suspected leaders of a criminal organization that smuggled drugs, burned cars and collected debts.

Sabljo, Tomislav Sucic and 17 others who are allegedly connected to a drug smuggling chain from Albania and Montenegro, through Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia, were arrested in July 2019 in a major police operation, Index writes.

Organised crime prosecutors suspect that Sabljo and Sucic created a group in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Albania that smuggled marijuana in the region from May 2016 to mid-May 2019.

The Marijuana was first stored near Ljubuski in Bosnia and Herzegovina and then transported to Croatia with the help of a border police officer. The policewoman allegedly participated in the delivery of drugs to buyers in Dugopolje or handed them over to members of the group in Vrgorac who transported them to Zagreb and Kupinec.

It was then sold to other resellers, and prosecutors believe at least 15.7 tons of marijuana were smuggled into Croatia.

The alleged leaders of the group also organized the purchase of 1,335 grams of cocaine, earning a total of at least HRK 84.6 million.

The group is also accused of setting fire to at least four cars and “preparing an attack on at least one person, concealing at least one stolen car and illegally collecting a debt from at least one person”.

In July 2021, property worth HRK 10 million was unblocked for the accused in the affair because the indictment was not confirmed within two years.

Sabljo was sent to the Remetinac prison in July 2019. He left on December 2, 2021.

He was later detained again twice. The first time was in December 2021, less than a week after he left Remetinac, and the second time in September 2022. In both cases, he was detained over extortion or attempted extortion, Vecernji list wrote.