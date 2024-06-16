Swiss summit on Ukraine overture to peace process, says Plenkovic

Podijeli :

Nikola Cutuk/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Switzerland, was an overture to the peace process, underlining that a "just peace" is needed, which means the withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of occupied territories to Ukraine.

“This is, of course, the first step. The point is that, unfortunately, after two years and four months of Russian aggression against Ukraine, a large number of countries have gathered to make this an overture to the peace process,” he told the press in Burgenstock.

Representatives from over 100 countries are participating in the summit taking place on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the fundamental principles for ending the war in Ukraine. Russia and China are not attending.

The summit sends a message of “political support for the peace process” and a peace that “needs to be a just peace,” Plenkovic said.

“A just peace means the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and the return of temporarily occupied areas to Ukraine’s constitutional and legal order. We are here to support ideas for peace plans and offer our experiences.”

Croatia is “one of the countries with the most experience in those situations,” he said.

Croatia is helping Ukraine “to the maximum,” Plenkovic said, underlining assistance in demining and taking in the wounded, along with political, diplomatic, economic, technical, and military support.

Before the summit, Plenkovic met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“As the lead candidate of the EPP, we congratulate her on the victory in the EU elections, to which the HDZ contributed by winning six out of 12 seats!” he posted on X. “Our political family will lead the EU in the next term as well, which is important for achieving Croatia’s interests.”