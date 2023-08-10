Take-home pay in Zagreb in May rises to €1.303

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average take-home pay in legal entities in Zagreb for May was €1,303, which is 0.1% higher in nominal terms compared to April and 10.8% higher than in May 2022.

Compared to the average monthly salary for May in Croatia, which was €1,133, the average Zagreb net salary paid for that month was €170 euros higher, according to the Statistics Department of the City Office for Economy, Environmental Sustainability and Strategic Planning.

The highest average monthly net salary in legal entities for March was in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas sector sector (€2,185), while the lowest was in the leather industry (€711).

The median net wage for May 2023 was €1,097, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities in the Croatian capital for May amounted to €1,849, down 0.1% in nominal terms from April.

Year-on-year the average gross salary was nominally up 12.6%.