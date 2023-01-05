Teachers’ union calls for postponing government’s free meal program

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

The Preporod ("Renaissance") union of school employees on Thursday warned that the government's decision to introduce free meals for primary school students could not be implemented within the set timeframe, calling on the government to delay it for schools which lack adequate conditions.

The union said that anyone minimally familiar with the situation in Croatian schools is aware that it is not possible to implement such a complex organisational, personnel and financial operation in only a few weeks’ time, starting as of 9 January.

Some of the problems that hamper the timely implementation of the scheme are the lack of kitchens and canteens in some schools; the need to deliver meals from central to local schools; the need to conduct public procurement procedures, hire new staff and procure the necessary equipment; the need to change work organisation; disposal of surplus food; adapting meals to pupils with special dietary needs, etc.

The union therefore calls on the prime minister to postpone the introduction of the scheme in all schools that do not meet conditions for the provision of prescribed meals under the same conditions for all children.